Cardinals replace Tony Jefferson with Antoine Bethea

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 1:28 PM EST

The Cardinals knew they were going to lose safety Tony Jefferson, so they’ve already replaced him.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have agreed to a three-year deal with strong safety Antoine Bethea.

The 49ers released the veteran safety yesterday, and it didn’t take him long to find a home.

He had spent three years in San Francisco, after spending the first eight years of his career with the Colts.

He’s a solid starter, and while he’s older and maybe not as good as Jefferson, he’s a lot cheaper, and that matters for a team that’s about to sign Chandler Jones to a long-term deal.