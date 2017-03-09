 Skip to content

Cardinals replace Tony Jefferson with Antoine Bethea

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 1:28 PM EST
The Cardinals knew they were going to lose safety Tony Jefferson, so they’ve already replaced him.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have agreed to a three-year deal with strong safety Antoine Bethea.

The 49ers released the veteran safety yesterday, and it didn’t take him long to find a home.

He had spent three years in San Francisco, after spending the first eight years of his career with the Colts.

He’s a solid starter, and while he’s older and maybe not as good as Jefferson, he’s a lot cheaper, and that matters for a team that’s about to sign Chandler Jones to a long-term deal.

2 Responses to “Cardinals replace Tony Jefferson with Antoine Bethea”
  1. gbrim20 says: Mar 9, 2017 1:32 PM

    Pretty underwhelming, hoping for Swearing.

    This contract runs until he’s 36 years old. Does he have the athleticism to play that long? I’ll reserve judgement until I see the numbers, but this is a little disappointing.

  2. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Mar 9, 2017 1:43 PM

    SUPER BOWL!!!!

    Or like, 6-10. probably more like 6-10.

