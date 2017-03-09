Cardinals replace Tony Jefferson with Antoine Bethea

The Cardinals knew they were going to lose safety Tony Jefferson, so they’ve already replaced him.
According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have agreed to a three-year deal with strong safety Antoine Bethea.
The 49ers released the veteran safety yesterday, and it didn’t take him long to find a home.
He had spent three years in San Francisco, after spending the first eight years of his career with the Colts.
He’s a solid starter, and while he’s older and maybe not as good as Jefferson, he’s a lot cheaper, and that matters for a team that’s about to sign Chandler Jones to a long-term deal.
Pretty underwhelming, hoping for Swearing.
This contract runs until he’s 36 years old. Does he have the athleticism to play that long? I’ll reserve judgement until I see the numbers, but this is a little disappointing.
SUPER BOWL!!!!
Or like, 6-10. probably more like 6-10.