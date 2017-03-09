Cardinals sign Phil Dawson, re-sign A.Q. Shipley

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:37 PM EST

The Cardinals brought back their starting center on Thursday and struck a deal with a veteran kicker.

A.Q. Shipley started every game in the middle of the offensive line for the Cardinals last season and he will return on a two-year deal.

“The closer we got to free agency, other teams were starting to show interest, and I was hoping to get this done,” Shipley said in a release from the team. “When they started putting something together, it was nice to know I was going to be staying here for another two.”

Shipley’s return puts four of last year’s starting linemen under contract for 2017. It looks like there won’t be the same continuity at kicker.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Cardinals signed former Browns and 49ers kicker Phil Dawson. The 18-year vet made 18-of-21 field goals and 33-of-34 extra points for the Niners last season and should take over for the non-tendered Chandler Catanzaro.