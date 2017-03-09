Chargers bring back backup quarterback Kellen Clemens

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:54 PM EST

There’s a certain job security in being the backup quarterback, in the team’s hopes of you never ever playing.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Chargers are bringing back quarterback Kellen Clemens.

Clemens has attempted 10 passes in three years with the Chargers, which is the way they want to keep it. The only other quarterback on the roster is former undrafted rookie Mike Bercovici.

But the 33-year-old gives them some stability behind Philip Rivers, which I suppose is useful as they move to Los Angeles.