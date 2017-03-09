Chargers bring free agent tackle Russell Okung in

Since he didn’t have an agent, tackle Russell Okung couldn’t legally talk to teams during the legal tampering period.
He acted quickly to get caught up.
According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Okung has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal to go to Los Angeles, with $25 million guaranteed.
Those numbers sound good, but they sounded good when Okung negotiated a five-year, $53 million deal with the Broncos last year that lasted a year, and paid him $8 million.
The Chargers cut right tackle D.J. Fluker, but still have incumbent left tackle King Dunlap on the roster.
Nice! That’s an instant upgrade on either side plus it means we won’t have to reach for a tackle with 7th pick.
Good luck with Mack twice a year hahaha
again for that matter I should say
Nice move
With franklin next to him that solidifies the left side.
Another pathetic move by the Spanos Chargers
Dude puts as much effort into negotiating as he does blocking.
“Those numbers sound good, but they sounded good when Okung negotiated a five-year, $53 million deal with the Broncos last year that lasted a year, and paid him $8 million.”
—
Yeah, except according to the story this deal includes a guaranteed $25 million. Sounds pretty good to me.
Crap on a spatula.
The Chargers are no more a part of LA than the Chicago Cubs are (just because there used to be a Wrigley Field in LA too). Give me a break. Who cares? Go RAMS!
With Okung going to SD, do you think the Vikings will be going after Kelvin Beachum??
Just sayin’
Wait…because he doesn’t have an agent he can’t negotiate during the legal tampering period. Seems unfair – can’t he just say he’s his own agent. If he wants to save a few % points…why not…
This dude has saved himself well over $1 million in worthless agent fees over the last two years. It pays to have a brain.