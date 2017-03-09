 Skip to content

Chargers bring free agent tackle Russell Okung in

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:40 PM EST
Since he didn’t have an agent, tackle Russell Okung couldn’t legally talk to teams during the legal tampering period.

He acted quickly to get caught up.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Okung has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal to go to Los Angeles, with $25 million guaranteed.

Those numbers sound good, but they sounded good when Okung negotiated a five-year, $53 million deal with the Broncos last year that lasted a year, and paid him $8 million.

The Chargers cut right tackle D.J. Fluker, but still have incumbent left tackle King Dunlap on the roster.

12 Responses to “Chargers bring free agent tackle Russell Okung in”
  1. nzaz says: Mar 9, 2017 5:42 PM

    Nice! That’s an instant upgrade on either side plus it means we won’t have to reach for a tackle with 7th pick.

  2. mball13 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:43 PM

    Good luck with Mack twice a year hahaha

  3. mball13 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:43 PM

    again for that matter I should say

  4. yourunclerico says: Mar 9, 2017 5:43 PM

    Nice move
    With franklin next to him that solidifies the left side.

  5. nflhof says: Mar 9, 2017 5:45 PM

    Another pathetic move by the Spanos Chargers

  6. codysmart says: Mar 9, 2017 5:45 PM

    Dude puts as much effort into negotiating as he does blocking.

  7. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:46 PM

    “Those numbers sound good, but they sounded good when Okung negotiated a five-year, $53 million deal with the Broncos last year that lasted a year, and paid him $8 million.”

    Yeah, except according to the story this deal includes a guaranteed $25 million. Sounds pretty good to me.

  8. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 9, 2017 5:47 PM

    Crap on a spatula.

  9. uopclod says: Mar 9, 2017 5:52 PM

    The Chargers are no more a part of LA than the Chicago Cubs are (just because there used to be a Wrigley Field in LA too). Give me a break. Who cares? Go RAMS!

  10. nflpoker says: Mar 9, 2017 5:53 PM

    With Okung going to SD, do you think the Vikings will be going after Kelvin Beachum??

    Just sayin’

  11. kpizzow says: Mar 9, 2017 5:54 PM

    Wait…because he doesn’t have an agent he can’t negotiate during the legal tampering period. Seems unfair – can’t he just say he’s his own agent. If he wants to save a few % points…why not…

  12. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:56 PM

    This dude has saved himself well over $1 million in worthless agent fees over the last two years. It pays to have a brain.

