Chargers bring free agent tackle Russell Okung in

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

Since he didn’t have an agent, tackle Russell Okung couldn’t legally talk to teams during the legal tampering period.

He acted quickly to get caught up.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Okung has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal to go to Los Angeles, with $25 million guaranteed.

Those numbers sound good, but they sounded good when Okung negotiated a five-year, $53 million deal with the Broncos last year that lasted a year, and paid him $8 million.

The Chargers cut right tackle D.J. Fluker, but still have incumbent left tackle King Dunlap on the roster.