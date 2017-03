Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:04 PM EST

The Saints are loading up on linebackers.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Chargers free agent Manti Te’o is visiting the Saints tonight and tomorrow.

Te’o entered the league to great fanfare because of his odd off-field story (#fakedeadgirlfriend), but has settled in to become a solid inside linebacker on run downs.

The Saints also signed Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein today, and are working on a possible deal for Patriots cornerback Malcom Butler.