Chiefs give Albert Wilson original-round tender

If someone wants to sign restricted free agent wide receiver Albert Wilson, it won’t cost them a draft pick.
PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Chiefs have tendered Wilson at the original-round level. That tender comes with a $1.797 million salary if Wilson plays out the year under its terms and gives the Chiefs the right to match an offer for Wilson, but there won’t be a pick attached because Wilson was not drafted coming out of college.
Wilson made the Chiefs in 2014 and has played 42 games for Kansas City over the last three years. He was a starter for much of the 2015 season and has caught 82 passes for 990 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his NFL career.
Wilson’s return would leave the Chiefs in position to bring back all of their top wideouts from last year as Jeremy Maclin, Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley are all under contract.
Drops passes at the most critical times. And with the Chiefs, all passes are critical times.
Dude sucks, I hope someone takes him. Alex goes to him way too often when he has Hill, Maclin, Kelce, and Conley (far better athletes) as options.
He’s like Alex’s little safety option, who is usually 3 yards short of line to gain, I don’t see another team taking a flier on him. He’s a good special teammer, but not a WR that should be getting 30 receptions a year.