Chiefs officially decline Nick Foles option, making him a free agent

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 9:51 AM EST
The pool of available quarterbacks just got deeper.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs just declined their option on Nick Foles, making him a free agent.

This was #asexpected, since it would have cost them $6.4 million this year and they have Tyler Bray in reserve behind Alex Smith.

It also makes for some interesting options for a guy who at one point played really well for the Eagles.

Things haven’t gone nearly as well since then, but with the money quarterbacks are commanding now, he ought to do well for himself.

9 Responses to “Chiefs officially decline Nick Foles option, making him a free agent”
  1. tvguy22 says: Mar 9, 2017 9:58 AM

    Eagles:
    1) trade Chase Daniel
    2) sign Foles as backup
    3) profit

  2. QB Film Room says: Mar 9, 2017 10:10 AM

    I think this makes it obvious that KC is selecting a QB early.

  3. nhpats says: Mar 9, 2017 10:10 AM

    Decent QB….. Would be a good pickup by the Jets, Dolphins or Bengals as all of those teams need a QB…

  4. Frazier28/7 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:17 AM

    hell if Glennon can get $14mil a year…

    Glennon reminded me of a nerdy, weaker-arm version of Brad Johnson.

    At least Foles can sling it.

  5. New England>Your Team says: Mar 9, 2017 10:17 AM

    This guy fizzled quickly.

  6. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:30 AM

    Because Tyler Bray is widely known as a great QB. Lol okay.

  7. jetsfaninindy says: Mar 9, 2017 10:39 AM

    Come on Jets. This is your move!

  8. bassplucker says: Mar 9, 2017 10:43 AM

    Lots more upside with this guy than Glennon. Bears jumped the gun.

  9. QB Film Room says: Mar 9, 2017 10:58 AM

    Glennon is better than Foles

