Chiefs officially decline Nick Foles option, making him a free agent

The pool of available quarterbacks just got deeper.
According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs just declined their option on Nick Foles, making him a free agent.
This was #asexpected, since it would have cost them $6.4 million this year and they have Tyler Bray in reserve behind Alex Smith.
It also makes for some interesting options for a guy who at one point played really well for the Eagles.
Things haven’t gone nearly as well since then, but with the money quarterbacks are commanding now, he ought to do well for himself.
Eagles:
1) trade Chase Daniel
2) sign Foles as backup
3) profit
I think this makes it obvious that KC is selecting a QB early.
Decent QB….. Would be a good pickup by the Jets, Dolphins or Bengals as all of those teams need a QB…
hell if Glennon can get $14mil a year…
Glennon reminded me of a nerdy, weaker-arm version of Brad Johnson.
At least Foles can sling it.
This guy fizzled quickly.
Because Tyler Bray is widely known as a great QB. Lol okay.
Come on Jets. This is your move!
Lots more upside with this guy than Glennon. Bears jumped the gun.
Glennon is better than Foles