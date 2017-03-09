Chiefs officially decline Nick Foles option, making him a free agent

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 9:51 AM EST

The pool of available quarterbacks just got deeper.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Chiefs just declined their option on Nick Foles, making him a free agent.

This was #asexpected, since it would have cost them $6.4 million this year and they have Tyler Bray in reserve behind Alex Smith.

It also makes for some interesting options for a guy who at one point played really well for the Eagles.

Things haven’t gone nearly as well since then, but with the money quarterbacks are commanding now, he ought to do well for himself.