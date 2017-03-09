Chris Baker signs with Buccaneers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

The Buccaneers were tabbed as a team interested in signing defensive lineman Chris Baker shortly before the “legal tampering” window opened on Tuesday and they have landed their man.

The Bucs announced on Thursday afternoon that they have signed Baker. The team didn’t announce terms beyond saying it is a multi-year deal, but Peter Schrager of FOX Sports reports that it is a three-year pact with an average annual value of $5.25 million.

Baker should slot in alongside Gerald McCoy in the middle of what’s shaping up to be a good defensive line in Tampa. Baker had 10.5 sacks for the Redskins over the last two seasons and has shown durability by missing six games over the last four seasons. They’ve also signed defensive end Will Gholston to a new contract and have Robert Ayers and Noah Spence coming off the edge.

The Redskins have agreed to deals with defensive linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee to help fill the void left by Baker in Washington.