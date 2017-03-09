Chris Conte signs for two more years in Tampa

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 5:50 PM EST

Safety Chris Conte signed one-year contracts with the Buccaneers in 2015 and 2016, but decided to make a change when free agency rolled around this year.

He and the Buccaneers opted for a two-year contract that will ensure Conte remains in Tampa a while longer.

Conte started the first 11 games of the season in 2016 before a chest injury knocked him out of the lineup for two weeks. He returned as a reserve behind Keith Tandy in the final weeks of the season and finished the year with 69 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown. He started 13 games in his first season with the Bucs and was a regular starter during his four years with the Bears as well.

Bradley McDougald is a free agent after starting 16 games last season, so the team likely has more moves to come at safety. They stayed busy on Thursday by signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Chris Baker while also completing the expected deal to bring running back Jacquizz Rodgers back for two more years.