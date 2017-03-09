Chris Thompson, Will Compton receive RFA tenders

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

There’s some upheaval in the Redskins front office right now, but that hasn’t stopped them from taking care of some free agent business ahead of Thursday’s start to the new league year.

They have extended restricted free agent tender offers to running back Chris Thompson and linebacker Will Compton that allow them to match any offers the players might receive from other clubs. The team did not announce the levels of the tenders, but Thompson has reportedly received the second-round level while Compton got the original round tender. That would mean no draft pick compensation if he left as Compton entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

Thompson has been a regular presence in the offense the last two seasons and has caught 84 passes out of the backfield while seeing most of his time in a third-down role. He’ll likely continue to see time there whether Rob Kelley, Matt Jones or someone else is the lead rushing option.

Compton started all 15 games he played last season and made 10 starts in 2015 as well. He has 202 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble over that span.