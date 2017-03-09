Colts bring in Jeff Locke to replace Pat McAfee

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 5:25 PM EST

The Colts were in need of a new punter after Pat McAfee announced his retirement just before the Super Bowl and they found one on the first day of free agency.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Colts have agreed to a contract with former Viking Jeff Locke. Locke had been a member of the Vikings for his entire four-year NFL career.

Locke punted 74 times for the Vikings last year and had a net average of 39 yards per kick, which raised his career average in that area to 38.8 yards. Locke also held for field goals and extra points and criticized himself for not spinning the ball on Blair Walsh’s last-second miss that eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs after the 2015 season.

Locke will likely take over for McAfee on that front as well, which means Adam Vinatieri will have to get used to a new partner.