Could Browns still sign Terrelle Pryor?

With receiver Kenny Britt signing a four-year deal worth more than $8 million per year in Cleveland, the knee-jerk reaction is to assume that Britt took the money that would have gone to receiver Terrelle Pryor. Which would seem to close the door on the Browns keeping Pryor.
That’s not necessarily the case, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
While it makes it less likely, given the presence of 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman and the investment in Britt, that Pryor will get huge money, the cap-rich Browns could pull it off — if they’re willing to make the investment in a trio of receivers.
Pryor racked up more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016, his first full season at the position. The most pressing questions are: (1) where is his ceiling; and (2) will getting financial security change him?
The browns are saving their money to resign josh Gordon okay! Maybe they will resign Pryor. Call it the greatest show on scorched earth.
Tretter, rumors of Zietler, extension for Bitonio…OL woes significantly improved.
Britt, maybe Pryor, a healthy Coleman, bringing back Crowell…skill positions improved.
Re-sign Collins, draft Garrett, and a couple DBs and the defense is improved potentially significantly.
I like where this is going, for a change.
Hopefully we have the best offer to Pryor, I want him back. I still have my fingers crossed for Zietler and I’m looking for use to sign Cyprien or McDonald in the SS position. Jefferson used our bountiful cap space to get a good deal from Baltimore. Hopefully we do not continue to fall for that BS. Keep that agent in mind when dealing with his clients. Go Browns!!