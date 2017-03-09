Could Browns still sign Terrelle Pryor?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

With receiver Kenny Britt signing a four-year deal worth more than $8 million per year in Cleveland, the knee-jerk reaction is to assume that Britt took the money that would have gone to receiver Terrelle Pryor. Which would seem to close the door on the Browns keeping Pryor.

That’s not necessarily the case, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

While it makes it less likely, given the presence of 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman and the investment in Britt, that Pryor will get huge money, the cap-rich Browns could pull it off — if they’re willing to make the investment in a trio of receivers.

Pryor racked up more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2016, his first full season at the position. The most pressing questions are: (1) where is his ceiling; and (2) will getting financial security change him?