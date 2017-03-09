Could someone swipe DeSean Jackson from Tampa?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 9:55 AM EST

It wasn’t quite reported with kiss-of-death 95-percent certainty, but the notion that receiver DeSean Jackson is merely “expected” to sign with the Buccaneers makes me wonder whether the leak was the equivalent of the auctioneer calling out “going once . . . going twice.”

I believe — I don’t know but I believe — that an opportunity exists for another team to pilfer Jackson from the Buccaneers. Remember, none of these deals are done until they are done. This means that Jackson could choose another team, even if he has agreed to terms with the Bucs.

Indeed, it’s entirely possible he hasn’t even agreed to terms. All that needs to happen is for the agent to leak “Jackson is expected to sign with the Buccaneers,” and the hook is baited. If a better offer doesn’t come, he agrees to terms in Tampa. If it does come, Jackson considers taking it.

It would need to be a lot better, given the absence of state income tax in Florida. However, one source with knowledge of the situation recently told PFT that Jackson’s camp doesn’t view Jameis Winston as a franchise quarterback, yet. There are other guys whom they would regard as better passers for now; one of those teams could have an edge.

Also, the habit of the Buccaneers to not provide signing bonuses could help another team secure Jackson by putting a large bag of cash with a dollar sign on it on the table today.

I’m not saying he definitely won’t be a Buc. I’m saying that the reports of his expected signing with Tampa necessarily send a message to anyone else who otherwise may be waiting and waiting that the clock is ticking and the door is open.