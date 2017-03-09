 Skip to content

D.J. Swearinger signing three-year deal with Washington

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 5:26 PM EST
Getty Images

Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger has signed a three-year deal with Washington, NFL Network reported.

The report said Swearinger will make $6 million in 2017.

Swearinger, 25, made 12 starts and played in all 16 games for Arizona last season. He had a career-high three interceptions.

A second-round pick of the Texans in 2013, Swearinger also played seven games for the Buccaneers in 2015 before landing in Arizona. The Cardinals also lost safety Tony Jefferson in free agency to the Ravens.

Washington turned to veteran Donte Whitner for safety help last season and feels Swearinger provides an upgrade at that spot.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Home, Houston Texans, Rumor Mill, Washington Redskins
5 Responses to “D.J. Swearinger signing three-year deal with Washington”
  1. logicalvoicesays says: Mar 9, 2017 5:28 PM

    Welcome to the greatest franchise in all of sports.

  2. fordmandalay says: Mar 9, 2017 5:33 PM

    Wow the Cards continue to bleed defensive starters. That loud BANG you heard was the sound of their window slamming shut.

  3. joeredskin43 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:40 PM

    Another need filled, this time at a practical cost. Maybe Scott phoned this one in !

  4. xbam says: Mar 9, 2017 5:40 PM

    Good luck DJ….your gonna need it bud!

  5. jake6879 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:46 PM

    Calling it.. Championship is locked up now.. No QB, no WR, no RB, no DL and now adding a second tier DB.. Nobody has it better… shoot me..

  6. sasquatchery says: Mar 9, 2017 6:12 PM

    I love people talking about the Cardinals window closing when they’re losing a guy like Swearinger who, while capable, is no cornerstone of a defense.

    Five bucks says Redskins fans are going, ‘who?’

    Usually when Armchair GM’s like Fordmandalay up there crap on someone else’s lawn, it’s because their’s is already a sewer.

    All good by me.

    Personally, I’ll trust in Keim that maybe he knows something we don’t.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!