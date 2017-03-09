D.J. Swearinger signing three-year deal with Washington

Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger has signed a three-year deal with Washington, NFL Network reported.
The report said Swearinger will make $6 million in 2017.
Swearinger, 25, made 12 starts and played in all 16 games for Arizona last season. He had a career-high three interceptions.
A second-round pick of the Texans in 2013, Swearinger also played seven games for the Buccaneers in 2015 before landing in Arizona. The Cardinals also lost safety Tony Jefferson in free agency to the Ravens.
Washington turned to veteran Donte Whitner for safety help last season and feels Swearinger provides an upgrade at that spot.
Welcome to the greatest franchise in all of sports.
Wow the Cards continue to bleed defensive starters. That loud BANG you heard was the sound of their window slamming shut.
Another need filled, this time at a practical cost. Maybe Scott phoned this one in !
Good luck DJ….your gonna need it bud!
Calling it.. Championship is locked up now.. No QB, no WR, no RB, no DL and now adding a second tier DB.. Nobody has it better… shoot me..
I love people talking about the Cardinals window closing when they’re losing a guy like Swearinger who, while capable, is no cornerstone of a defense.
Five bucks says Redskins fans are going, ‘who?’
Usually when Armchair GM’s like Fordmandalay up there crap on someone else’s lawn, it’s because their’s is already a sewer.
All good by me.
Personally, I’ll trust in Keim that maybe he knows something we don’t.