D.J. Swearinger signing three-year deal with Washington

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 5:26 PM EST

Free agent safety D.J. Swearinger has signed a three-year deal with Washington, NFL Network reported.

The report said Swearinger will make $6 million in 2017.

Swearinger, 25, made 12 starts and played in all 16 games for Arizona last season. He had a career-high three interceptions.

A second-round pick of the Texans in 2013, Swearinger also played seven games for the Buccaneers in 2015 before landing in Arizona. The Cardinals also lost safety Tony Jefferson in free agency to the Ravens.

Washington turned to veteran Donte Whitner for safety help last season and feels Swearinger provides an upgrade at that spot.