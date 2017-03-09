Remember kids, all the deals that aren’t #asexpected are still #barringalatesnag until 4 p.m.
According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Broncos are trying to get in on Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who had reportedly agreed to a deal with the Jaguars last night.
Whether they’re able to reel him in or not remains to be seen, but it shows the dangers of letting word out early. Because if for some reason the Jaguars can’t close the deal, they’ll be hit with the double whammy of missing a player they want and looking like bridesmaids.
Campbell stands to cash in, regardless, and would help the Broncos make up for last year’s loss of Malik Jackson, who bolted for Jacksonville after the Super Bowl run.
It also wouldn’t be the first time this happened in free agency, as the Eagles found out when they thought they had a deal with Frank Gore.
No state income tax in Florida. Done deal.
Making noise to drive up the cost to the jaguars
The hashtag thing… it’s not working.
2017: Maybe with all the tampering going on before free agency, we should open up a “legal tampering” window a few days early.
2018: ditto
2019: ditto ………………
January 2025: In breaking news…. expected starting QB for this years’ superbowl has reportedly signed a free agent offer with the London Royals, so instead of starting in the superbowl he will be flying to London to begin learning the new playbook.
