Denver trying to spoil Jaguars’ Calais Campbell deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 12:19 PM EST

Remember kids, all the deals that aren’t #asexpected are still #barringalatesnag until 4 p.m.

According to James Palmer of the NFL Network, the Broncos are trying to get in on Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who had reportedly agreed to a deal with the Jaguars last night.

Whether they’re able to reel him in or not remains to be seen, but it shows the dangers of letting word out early. Because if for some reason the Jaguars can’t close the deal, they’ll be hit with the double whammy of missing a player they want and looking like bridesmaids.

Campbell stands to cash in, regardless, and would help the Broncos make up for last year’s loss of Malik Jackson, who bolted for Jacksonville after the Super Bowl run.

It also wouldn’t be the first time this happened in free agency, as the Eagles found out when they thought they had a deal with Frank Gore.