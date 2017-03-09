DeSean Jackson makes $23.5 million over two years

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 5:39 PM EST

At the Scouting Combine, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht told PFT Live that the team needs playmakers. They got one, right out of the gates.

The contract with receiver DeSean Jackson has been announced. And the Buccaneers are happy.

A three-year, $35 million deal, a source with knowledge of the contract tells PFT that Jackson will make $23.5 million over the first two years. That’s important because, come 2019, the Bucs may not be able to justify paying both Jackson and Mike Evans No. 1 receiver money.

Regardless, with $20 million fully guaranteed at signing, Jackson most likely will have at least two years in Tampa. And the Bucs are happy about it.

“It is rare to find a player in free agency with the combination of speed and natural playmaking ability of a DeSean Jackson,” G.M. Jason Licht said, via the team’s website. “DeSean is a smart, gifted athlete who has averaged more than 17 yards per reception throughout his nine-year career and he brings the type of veteran experience and deep threat receiving ability that will have an immediate impact on our offense.”

“DeSean is exactly the type of dynamic playmaker we have been targeting for our offense,” coach Dirk Koetter said. “Desean brings a veteran presence and a big-play mentality that fits in perfectly with our offensive philosophy. He is a tough-minded competitor who has the game-breaking speed and pass-catching ability that stretches the defense and creates matchup problems.”

A second-round pick in 2008, Jackson has played for the Eagles and Washington. And he consistently has been an exciting difference maker throughout his career.