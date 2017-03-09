DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay on a three-year deal

Jameis Winston now has a deep threat.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers have signed Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a three-year, $35 million deal which includes $20 million guaranteed.
It’s a big contract for the 30-year-old Jackson, but it also gives the Bucs a chance to match offensive firepower with the Falcons in the NFC South.
Winston already had Mike Evans, but a deep threat on the opposite side should create opportunities for their offense.
Won’t play every game but dude can run.
Welcome to Tampa Mr. Jackson!
Winston wont over target Evans next season with this addition. Its an actual #2 WR for Winston. When healthy is a huge difference maker, could propel the Bucs into the postseason.
Bye Desean. Enjoy the moolah. We didn’t re-sign you because your skills are trending downwards but thanks for making Kurt Fraud Cousins look good.
Good luck Bucs.
If he can stay healthy he is worth it to stretch the defense; a lot of people hate on D-Jacks but for a 5 foot 10 170 pound receiver that you have to account for on every play I didn’t mind him lining up for the Redskins. But is 30 the new 28?