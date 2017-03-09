DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay on a three-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EST

Jameis Winston now has a deep threat.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers have signed Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a three-year, $35 million deal which includes $20 million guaranteed.

It’s a big contract for the 30-year-old Jackson, but it also gives the Bucs a chance to match offensive firepower with the Falcons in the NFC South.

Winston already had Mike Evans, but a deep threat on the opposite side should create opportunities for their offense.