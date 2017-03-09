 Skip to content

DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay on a three-year deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
Jameis Winston now has a deep threat.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers have signed Washington wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a three-year, $35 million deal which includes $20 million guaranteed.

It’s a big contract for the 30-year-old Jackson, but it also gives the Bucs a chance to match offensive firepower with the Falcons in the NFC South.

Winston already had Mike Evans, but a deep threat on the opposite side should create opportunities for their offense.

6 Responses to “DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay on a three-year deal”
  1. freedomofspeechyesway says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    Won’t play every game but dude can run.

  2. theright0pinion says: Mar 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    Welcome to Tampa Mr. Jackson!

  3. edelmanfanclub says: Mar 9, 2017 4:13 PM

    Winston wont over target Evans next season with this addition. Its an actual #2 WR for Winston. When healthy is a huge difference maker, could propel the Bucs into the postseason.

  4. logicalvoicesays says: Mar 9, 2017 4:13 PM

    Bye Desean. Enjoy the moolah. We didn’t re-sign you because your skills are trending downwards but thanks for making Kurt Fraud Cousins look good.

  5. topwonk says: Mar 9, 2017 4:14 PM

    Good luck Bucs.

  6. newsletterczar says: Mar 9, 2017 4:14 PM

    If he can stay healthy he is worth it to stretch the defense; a lot of people hate on D-Jacks but for a 5 foot 10 170 pound receiver that you have to account for on every play I didn’t mind him lining up for the Redskins. But is 30 the new 28?

