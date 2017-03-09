 Skip to content

Dolphins bring back Anthony Fasano to where he was at his best

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 3:19 PM EST
The Dolphins just made running back Jay Ajayi a happier man.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Anthony Fasano has agreed to a new contract to return to the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end played there from 2008-2012, and even at 32, remains one of the top run-blockers in the game.

He only caught eight passes last year for the Titans, but that’s not what he’s here for. That said, his first stint with the Dolphins saw him average 35 catches per year.

13 Responses to “Dolphins bring back Anthony Fasano to where he was at his best”
  1. facted says: Mar 9, 2017 3:23 PM

    Not a 5 year deal. He played for them for 5 seasons previously. Terms of this deal are unclear. Either way, great pickup for the fins.

  2. djscottyb says: Mar 9, 2017 3:24 PM

    2016: Cameron, Sims, Gray, Duarte
    2017: Thomas, Fasano, Gray, Duarte

    2017 > 2016

    Liked Sims, but wish him well in Chicago…

  3. 305phinphan says: Mar 9, 2017 3:33 PM

    No way a 33 year old got signed to a five year contract.

  4. laxcoach37 says: Mar 9, 2017 3:33 PM

    PFF ranks Fasano as the #1 Run Blocking TE and it is a very friendly deal. Welcome back! Good value. I am predicting some more 300yd rushing games. Unfortunately, this means bye-bye to Dion Sims. Thanks for your service.

  5. VenerableAxiom says: Mar 9, 2017 3:34 PM

    Awesome. Always liked Fasano. Total pro.

  6. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 9, 2017 3:34 PM

    Good move for the Dolphins, risk reward in their favor.

  7. liltifer says: Mar 9, 2017 3:37 PM

    5 years? For a 32-year old non-kicker?

  8. finsphan says: Mar 9, 2017 3:37 PM

    That….is….AWESOME!!!!

  9. techvet says: Mar 9, 2017 3:40 PM

    Where does it say the deal is for five years?

  10. Kapodaco says: Mar 9, 2017 3:41 PM

    Reunited and it feels so good.

  11. YouCryin?PatsMustBeDoingTheirJob says: Mar 9, 2017 3:43 PM

    I thought dolphins were known for a big splash?
    The world champion Patriots did. More of the same, like the past 15 years.

  12. liltifer says: Mar 9, 2017 3:58 PM

    Edit – I now see it no longer mentions 5 years…

  13. djscottyb says: Mar 9, 2017 4:06 PM

    “I thought dolphins were known for a big splash?
    The world champion Patriots did. More of the same, like the past 15 years.”

    Don’t worry, I’m sure things will deflate in NE soon.

