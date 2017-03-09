Dolphins bring back Anthony Fasano to where he was at his best

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 3:19 PM EST

The Dolphins just made running back Jay Ajayi a happier man.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, Anthony Fasano has agreed to a new contract to return to the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end played there from 2008-2012, and even at 32, remains one of the top run-blockers in the game.

He only caught eight passes last year for the Titans, but that’s not what he’s here for. That said, his first stint with the Dolphins saw him average 35 catches per year.