Dolphins, Reshad Jones agree on contract extension

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 3:56 PM EST

The Dolphins weren’t going to lose safety Reshad Jones as a free agent this offseason and they made a move to ensure they won’t be losing him next offseason either.

Jones was heading into the final year of his contract, but that will no longer be a concern as multiple sources report that the team has signed him to a contract extension. It’s a four-year extension to his current deal, so his contract now runs through 2021 with Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting that the deal is worth up to $60 million with $35 million in guaranteed money.

Jones only played six games last season because of a shoulder injury, but is expected to be healthy in time for offseason work. When he has been healthy, Jones has played at the high level that his new contract would suggest and the Dolphins would seem to believe that he’ll remain at that level upon his return to action.

The Dolphins have also re-signed wide receiver Kenny Stills and defensive lineman Andre Branch ahead of free agency with tight ends Anthony Fasano and Julius Thomas expected to join the team when the new league year gets underway.