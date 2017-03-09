Dolphins to use first-round tender on Kiko Alonso

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

The Dolphins would like to sign linebacker Kiko Alonso to a long-term contract, but no deal is done at the moment and the team is moving to make sure that Alonso doesn’t hit the open market as a free agent.

The team announced on Thursday that they have placed a first-round restricted free agent tender on Alonso, who is coming off his first season with the team. The move allows the Dolphins to match any offer that Alonso receives from other clubs and entitles them to a first-round pick should he depart.

That price tag is probably enough to ensure that Alonso remains Dolphins property in 2017. The tender carries a salary of $3.91 million, although an agreement on a new deal would likely change the amount of money that Alonso stands to earn next season.

The Dolphins also announced that they have placed original-round tenders on safety Michael Thomas and running back Damien Williams. The salary for that tender is $1.797 million and the Dolphins would not receive any compensation if they left as neither player was drafted.