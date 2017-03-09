Dolphins to waive Isa Abdul-Quddus due to neck injury

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:00 PM EST

The Dolphins signed Reshad Jones to a lucrative extension on Thursday, but the news isn’t all happy for the team’s safeties.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins will waive Isa Abdul-Quddus with a failed physical designation. There was a recent report about the team’s uncertainty about Abdul-Quddus’ ability to continue playing due to the neck injury that sent him to injured reserve last year.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the current expectation is that Abdul-Quddus will not be able to resume his playing career. He spent two years with the Lions and three years with the Saints before joining the Dolphins.

Abdul-Quddus started 15 games for the Dolphins last year and turned in a solid season at the back end of the defense. Miami will have to find another player to pair with Jones in that spot this season.