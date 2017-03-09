Eagles bring back Najee Goode

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 12:57 PM EST

The Eagles added a free agent from outside the organization on Thursday by signing wide receiver Torrey Smith and they’ve also held onto one of their own players.

The team announced that linebacker Najee Goode will remain in Philadelphia on a one-year deal. Goode was set to become a free agent on Thursday afternoon.

Goode was released by the Eagles at final cuts at the end of the last two summers, but returned to the team in September both times and resumed his role as a core member of their special teams units. Goode has been with the Eagles since 2013, but missed most of the 2014 season while on injured reserve with a torn pectoral.

The Eagles also released defensive end Connor Barwin as part of a busy Thursday.