Eagles cut Connor Barwin

March 9, 2017

Eagles pass-rusher Connor Barwin offered to take a pay cut.

The Eagles declined, and took it all away.

The team announced they had released the veteran outside linebacker/defensive end.

Switching defensive schemes reduced his impact (he had 14.5 sacks in 2014), but the 30-year-old should still be able to find work. But the $7.75 million in cap savings was more important to the Eagles at the moment.