 Skip to content

Eagles cut Connor Barwin

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 9:56 AM EST
Getty Images

Eagles pass-rusher Connor Barwin offered to take a pay cut.

The Eagles declined, and took it all away.

The team announced they had released the veteran outside linebacker/defensive end.

Switching defensive schemes reduced his impact (he had 14.5 sacks in 2014), but the 30-year-old should still be able to find work. But the $7.75 million in cap savings was more important to the Eagles at the moment.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
11 Responses to “Eagles cut Connor Barwin”
  1. cmtumd says: Mar 9, 2017 10:01 AM

    Good player, great guy. Johnny Brenda’s, Union Transfer and the rest of Philly’s music venue’s will miss Barwin.

  2. smithdp says: Mar 9, 2017 10:03 AM

    Green Bay should take a quick look at Barwin.

  3. gnorules says: Mar 9, 2017 10:05 AM

    Good luck Connor. Thank you for the couple good seasons.

  4. cobrala2 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:05 AM

    Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry account for something like 10% of the Eagles cap space.

    7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 38 tackles total between those two, ugh.

    Our whole D-Line underwhelmed this year, when it was supposed to be simpler going back to a 1-gap system (Schwartz will babble his way out of it, I’m sure) but I’m NOT surprised with Curry’s lack of performance… Eagles fanbase is infatuated with him because of hometown loyalty but he’s had simply one okay-to-good season in his five years at Philly.

    Now we need talent and sounds like we lost Bouye, yeesh.

  5. QB Film Room says: Mar 9, 2017 10:06 AM

    about time

  6. minson15 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:10 AM

    Seahawks should take a look at this guy!

  7. philly462 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:21 AM

    There goes my favorite Eagle. Great guy. Ugh.

  8. cardiovascularendurance says: Mar 9, 2017 10:22 AM

    Cobra- I was with you until Bouye. That dude is about to get WAY overpaid. I’m fine with not getting into another Byron Maxwell situation.

  9. 302EaglesFan says: Mar 9, 2017 10:32 AM

    Thanks Connor you’re a class act. You deserve the best.

  10. clipper222 says: Mar 9, 2017 10:40 AM

    He’s going to the Ravens.

  11. codysmart says: Mar 9, 2017 10:55 AM

    He’ll end up in NE replacing Long.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!