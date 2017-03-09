Eagles cut Connor Barwin

Eagles pass-rusher Connor Barwin offered to take a pay cut.
The Eagles declined, and took it all away.
The team announced they had released the veteran outside linebacker/defensive end.
Switching defensive schemes reduced his impact (he had 14.5 sacks in 2014), but the 30-year-old should still be able to find work. But the $7.75 million in cap savings was more important to the Eagles at the moment.
Good player, great guy. Johnny Brenda’s, Union Transfer and the rest of Philly’s music venue’s will miss Barwin.
Green Bay should take a quick look at Barwin.
Good luck Connor. Thank you for the couple good seasons.
Connor Barwin and Vinny Curry account for something like 10% of the Eagles cap space.
7.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 38 tackles total between those two, ugh.
Our whole D-Line underwhelmed this year, when it was supposed to be simpler going back to a 1-gap system (Schwartz will babble his way out of it, I’m sure) but I’m NOT surprised with Curry’s lack of performance… Eagles fanbase is infatuated with him because of hometown loyalty but he’s had simply one okay-to-good season in his five years at Philly.
Now we need talent and sounds like we lost Bouye, yeesh.
about time
Seahawks should take a look at this guy!
There goes my favorite Eagle. Great guy. Ugh.
Cobra- I was with you until Bouye. That dude is about to get WAY overpaid. I’m fine with not getting into another Byron Maxwell situation.
Thanks Connor you’re a class act. You deserve the best.
He’s going to the Ravens.
He’ll end up in NE replacing Long.