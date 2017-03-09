 Skip to content

Eagles sign Alshon Jeffery

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 4:08 PM EST
The Eagles have again bolstered their receiving corps.

Free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery has signed with the Eagles. He told Josina Anderson of ESPN that it’s a one-year, $14 million deal.

Jeffery has played his entire career with the Bears, who chose this year not to put the franchise tag on him and to let him test free agency. He’ll now bring his immense talent to an offense that is trying to build a great passing game around Carson Wentz.

Jeffery is the No. 12 player and top receiver on our Free Agent Hot 100.

22 Responses to “Eagles sign Alshon Jeffery”
  1. purplepride11 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM

    14 million? Wow, he will probably get hurt.

  2. gnorules says: Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM

    Why only one year?

  3. Grulks says: Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM

    Well, there goes another season with no playoff appearances for you Alshon!

  4. reppster says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    Wentz will be ranked 25th-36th for QB this year.

  5. key2heat says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    Fresh off a suspension.
    haven’t had 1000 yards in two years.

  6. lilrob10201 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    Not bad being on a one year prove it deal.

  7. logicalvoicesays says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    Guess Alshon likes losing. The Philadelphia team has not won anything since 19-who cares.

  8. Sasquatch Brewing says: Mar 9, 2017 4:10 PM

    I like it. Basically a franchise tag/prove it deal. Keeps the Eagles covered in the event he continues his medical issues.

  9. TheDevilWentzDownToGeorgia says: Mar 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    boom baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  10. newmancave2016 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    Yes!

  11. edelmanfanclub says: Mar 9, 2017 4:11 PM

    Its a 1 year deal for 14 million, Jeffery obviously thinks he can bounce back and get a bigger payday after a weak contract year last year. A very good addition for the Eagles and Wentz

  12. logast says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Immense talent. I suppose. Maybe he will actually use it in Philly.

  13. dcwal152 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Um….wow….

  14. autoriot says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    For that money, he better stay healthy and ball out this year.

  15. QB Film Room says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Nice Job Spielman! You lost Kalil and Jeffrey

  16. nbaq49 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Jeffrey would have looked real nice catching the ball from KIRK COUSINS after he comes to the bay, but we’ll take Garcon.

  17. topwonk says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Much better for the Birds than Cooks and a first or second rounder. And, at one year, it’s a great deal financially. If he works out, they try to resign him, if not, they let him go. And, they can draft Dalvin Cooks, if he is there at #14, or a top CB.

  18. hutson14 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Vikings sure dodged a bullet here! 😉

  19. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:12 PM

    Looks like $14 million was enough to postpone his desire to play for a contender.

  20. onlinetoughguy says: Mar 9, 2017 4:13 PM

    I’m surprised he signed for a one year deal

  21. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 9, 2017 4:14 PM

    That shivering sound you hear? The rest of the NFC East

  22. tvguy22 says: Mar 9, 2017 4:15 PM

    Now go draft some good corners in the first 2 rounds.

