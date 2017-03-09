Eagles sign Alshon Jeffery

The Eagles have again bolstered their receiving corps.
Free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery has signed with the Eagles. He told Josina Anderson of ESPN that it’s a one-year, $14 million deal.
Jeffery has played his entire career with the Bears, who chose this year not to put the franchise tag on him and to let him test free agency. He’ll now bring his immense talent to an offense that is trying to build a great passing game around Carson Wentz.
Jeffery is the No. 12 player and top receiver on our Free Agent Hot 100.
14 million? Wow, he will probably get hurt.
Why only one year?
Well, there goes another season with no playoff appearances for you Alshon!
Wentz will be ranked 25th-36th for QB this year.
Fresh off a suspension.
haven’t had 1000 yards in two years.
Not bad being on a one year prove it deal.
Guess Alshon likes losing. The Philadelphia team has not won anything since 19-who cares.
I like it. Basically a franchise tag/prove it deal. Keeps the Eagles covered in the event he continues his medical issues.
boom baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yes!
Its a 1 year deal for 14 million, Jeffery obviously thinks he can bounce back and get a bigger payday after a weak contract year last year. A very good addition for the Eagles and Wentz
Immense talent. I suppose. Maybe he will actually use it in Philly.
Um….wow….
For that money, he better stay healthy and ball out this year.
Nice Job Spielman! You lost Kalil and Jeffrey
Jeffrey would have looked real nice catching the ball from KIRK COUSINS after he comes to the bay, but we’ll take Garcon.
Much better for the Birds than Cooks and a first or second rounder. And, at one year, it’s a great deal financially. If he works out, they try to resign him, if not, they let him go. And, they can draft Dalvin Cooks, if he is there at #14, or a top CB.
Vikings sure dodged a bullet here! 😉
Looks like $14 million was enough to postpone his desire to play for a contender.
I’m surprised he signed for a one year deal
That shivering sound you hear? The rest of the NFC East
Now go draft some good corners in the first 2 rounds.