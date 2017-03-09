Eagles sign Alshon Jeffery

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2017, 4:08 PM EST

The Eagles have again bolstered their receiving corps.

Free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery has signed with the Eagles. He told Josina Anderson of ESPN that it’s a one-year, $14 million deal.

Jeffery has played his entire career with the Bears, who chose this year not to put the franchise tag on him and to let him test free agency. He’ll now bring his immense talent to an offense that is trying to build a great passing game around Carson Wentz.

Jeffery is the No. 12 player and top receiver on our Free Agent Hot 100.