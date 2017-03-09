Eagles sign Chance Warmack

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 5:13 PM EST

The Eagles are taking a chance that a former first-round pick will be able to help the team as a free agent addition.

The team announced on Thursday that they have signed guard Chance Warmack. Warmack became a free agent after spending the first four years of his career with the Titans.

Tennessee selected Warmack with the 10th overall pick of the 2013 draft and he started 46 games over his first three seasons, but he never developed into the kind of player that the Titans were hoping to see on the interior of their line. They declined to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract and Warmack missed 14 games last year after going on injured reserve with a hand injury,

There was some talk about the Eagles trading Allen Barbre, but nothing has developed on that front so he returns at guard along with Brandon Brooks, Stefan Wisniewski and 2016 third-round pick Isaac Seumalo.