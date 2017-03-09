 Skip to content

Eddie Lacy’s free agent tour includes visit to Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:12 PM EST
Getty Images

Packers free agent running back Eddie Lacy is about to hit the road.

And he’s going to visit the team that knows him best.

Lacy’s agents announced on Twitter that he was going to visit the Vikings, Seahawks and Packers in the next four days.

Of course, the Packers will want to see what kind of shape he’s in, as that’s been a persistent question there.

But the other two are also intriguing stops.

Replacing Adrian Peterson in Minnesota would create a major NFC North storyline, while the Seahawks are also hosting Raiders running back Latavius Murray.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill, Seattle Seahawks
15 Responses to “Eddie Lacy’s free agent tour includes visit to Packers”
  1. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:15 PM

    Maybe the Vikings or Seahawks can get him off of the Mike McCarthy diet plan.

  2. codytha035 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:15 PM

    Minnesota: Where Packers’ careers go to die. Really, all careers, let’s be honest

  3. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 9, 2017 5:16 PM

    I do not want Eddie Lacy on the Vikings. I hope Randy Moss gives him a call to tell him about the quality of the Vikings’ caterer. That should keep him away.

  4. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 9, 2017 5:16 PM

    Lacy is lining up as many visits as he can. You know why? Free dinners.

  5. thisoneguy1 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:19 PM

    Lacy.

  6. pau49ers says: Mar 9, 2017 5:21 PM

    He lost his starting job to a wide receiver last year. Draft is loaded at RB this year and any team could get a better player with a 4th round pick.

  7. cribbage12 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:27 PM

    As much as I would love to see Eddie remain in Green Bay, I just can’t help but think of the whoooooshing air flying around Minnesota this afternoon.

  8. mackcarrington says: Mar 9, 2017 5:34 PM

    It’s reported that Lacy’s primary interest is which team has the best cafeteria buffet. Despite it being only March, teams will have their cafeterias up and running at full speed in order to entice Lacy to sign with them.

  9. tjacks7 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:36 PM

    In all seriousness tho, Eddie Lacy will immediately sign with the Vikings when he hears about the donut club.

  10. kcflake says: Mar 9, 2017 5:39 PM

    I always find it weird when free agents visit the team they played for the year before. You’d think they know what they need to know about that team already.

  11. screamingyellowzonkers says: Mar 9, 2017 5:45 PM

    Packer fans everywhere who have stated that Lacy is the greatest running back to play for the pack, will immediately claim that he was trash.

  12. purplepride11 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:49 PM

    Can you imagine how bad Packer fans would whine and complain if he signed with the Vikings? That would be hilarious

  13. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 9, 2017 5:50 PM

    kcflake says:
    Mar 9, 2017 5:39 PM

    I always find it weird when free agents visit the team they played for the year before. You’d think they know what they need to know about that team already.
    _______

    You always find it weird? When has it ever happened before?

  14. cheeseisfattening says: Mar 9, 2017 5:52 PM

    Can you imagine what a beast Lacy would be if he can get out of Green Bay?

  15. chawk12thman says: Mar 9, 2017 6:08 PM

    I understand that his agent has 100% assured the teams that Lacy is “in shape. ”

    He isn’t lying; Round is a “shape.”

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!