Eddie Lacy’s free agent tour includes visit to Packers

Packers free agent running back Eddie Lacy is about to hit the road.
And he’s going to visit the team that knows him best.
Lacy’s agents announced on Twitter that he was going to visit the Vikings, Seahawks and Packers in the next four days.
Of course, the Packers will want to see what kind of shape he’s in, as that’s been a persistent question there.
But the other two are also intriguing stops.
Replacing Adrian Peterson in Minnesota would create a major NFC North storyline, while the Seahawks are also hosting Raiders running back Latavius Murray.
Maybe the Vikings or Seahawks can get him off of the Mike McCarthy diet plan.
Minnesota: Where Packers’ careers go to die. Really, all careers, let’s be honest
I do not want Eddie Lacy on the Vikings. I hope Randy Moss gives him a call to tell him about the quality of the Vikings’ caterer. That should keep him away.
Lacy is lining up as many visits as he can. You know why? Free dinners.
Lacy.
He lost his starting job to a wide receiver last year. Draft is loaded at RB this year and any team could get a better player with a 4th round pick.
As much as I would love to see Eddie remain in Green Bay, I just can’t help but think of the whoooooshing air flying around Minnesota this afternoon.
It’s reported that Lacy’s primary interest is which team has the best cafeteria buffet. Despite it being only March, teams will have their cafeterias up and running at full speed in order to entice Lacy to sign with them.
In all seriousness tho, Eddie Lacy will immediately sign with the Vikings when he hears about the donut club.
I always find it weird when free agents visit the team they played for the year before. You’d think they know what they need to know about that team already.
Packer fans everywhere who have stated that Lacy is the greatest running back to play for the pack, will immediately claim that he was trash.
Can you imagine how bad Packer fans would whine and complain if he signed with the Vikings? That would be hilarious
kcflake says:
Mar 9, 2017 5:39 PM
_______
You always find it weird? When has it ever happened before?
Can you imagine what a beast Lacy would be if he can get out of Green Bay?
I understand that his agent has 100% assured the teams that Lacy is “in shape. ”
He isn’t lying; Round is a “shape.”