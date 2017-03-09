Eddie Lacy’s free agent tour includes visit to Packers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

Packers free agent running back Eddie Lacy is about to hit the road.

And he’s going to visit the team that knows him best.

Lacy’s agents announced on Twitter that he was going to visit the Vikings, Seahawks and Packers in the next four days.

Of course, the Packers will want to see what kind of shape he’s in, as that’s been a persistent question there.

But the other two are also intriguing stops.

Replacing Adrian Peterson in Minnesota would create a major NFC North storyline, while the Seahawks are also hosting Raiders running back Latavius Murray.