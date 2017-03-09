Falcons hang onto Courtney Upshaw

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EST

The Falcons have bigger deals to do in the coming hours, but they filled in a blank with a versatile player.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Falcons have agreed to terms to bring back linebacker/defensive end Courtney Upshaw.

The former Ravens second-rounder played a number of roles for the Falcons last year, and he’s good against the run.

They have more deals to do, and are working on a big extension for cornerback Marcus Trufant, as they try to keep a young defense together.