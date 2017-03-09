Falcons re-sign Levine Toilolo, LaRoy Reynolds

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 7:54 PM EST

The Falcons added defensive lineman Jack Crawford in free agency, but they spent more time re-signing members of their NFC title team on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw and quarterback Matt Schaub were back in the fold ahead of the start of the new league year and the team announced two more signings later in the day. Tight end Levine Toilolo and linebacker LaRoy Reynolds will both be back in Atlanta.

“LaRoy and Levine are two guys that were integral parts to the Brotherhood that this team has built over the last year,” General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. “LaRoy became a vocal leader for us, and filled in nicely at linebacker for us while being a key member of our special teams unit. Levine was another valued member for us on special teams, in addition to bringing a presence on offense in the run and pass game.”

Toilolo has largely been a blocker in his four years with the Falcons and caught 13 passes for a career-high 264 yards during the 2016 season. Reynolds was a special teams regular in his first year in Atlanta and also had 23 tackles while making three starts on defense.