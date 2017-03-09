Gerald Hodges will visit Kansas City

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 4:46 PM EST

Free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges will visit the Chiefs, a source told PFT.

Hodges, 26, had his best NFL season in 2016 for a 49ers team that struggled. Hodges played in 15 games, started 12 and set new career highs with three sacks and two interceptions.

The Vikings traded Hodges to the 49ers during the 2015 season. The Vikings drafted Hodges in the fourth round in 2013.

Now Hodges is a free agent for the first time. He’s started 26 of 54 career games and has only missed five games over the last three seasons.