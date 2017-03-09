Giants bringing back Orleans Darkwa

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 12:19 PM EST

The Giants are keeping running back Orleans Darkwa with a new one-year deal, Newsday reported on Thursday.

Darkwa, 25, made two starts and played in 10 games last season. He ran for two touchdowns last season, bringing his career total to four.

He played in all 16 games in 2015. Darkwa played in four games with the Dolphins in 2014 before landing with the Giants, and he’ll again get a shot to play on special teams and earn a spot in the running back rotation in 2017.