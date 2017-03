Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 4:37 PM EST

Free agent outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard will visit the Dolphins, NFL Network reported Thursday.

Sheard had 13 sacks over the last two seasons with the Patriots and had five last season. The Dolphins are looking to upgrade their pass rush even after finalizing an extension with Cameron Wake.

Sheard, 27, played his first four seasons with the Browns before signing with New England before the 2015 season. He has 36 career sacks.