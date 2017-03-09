Jack Crawford signing three-year deal with Falcons

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 4:17 PM EST

Former Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford will sign a three-year deal with the Falcons, his agents wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Crawford, 28, started 11 games and played in all 16 for the Cowboys last season. A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2012, Crawford became a full-time contributor over the last two seasons with the Cowboys.

The Falcons cut defensive end Tyson Jackson earlier Thursday.

Crawford has 9.5 career sacks, all in the last three seasons. He only played in 25 total games over his first three seasons with the Raiders and didn’t make his first career start until 2015, when he had a career-best four sacks in Dallas.