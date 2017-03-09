 Skip to content

Jaguars cut defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
Getty Images

If you’re going to pay big money for defensive linemen, eventually it has to come from somewhere.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars cut defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks.

After they closed a deal with Calais Campbell, they might not miss him that much, but he was once a guy they spent some money on.

They tried to trade him in recent days but it became clear they weren’t able to, hence him being shown the door.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Jacksonville Jaguars, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Jaguars cut defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks”
  1. hardate says: Mar 9, 2017 3:52 PM

    I like Marks, hope he catches on with a winner.

  2. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 9, 2017 3:57 PM

    Sup’Derrick Marks?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!