Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 3:51 PM EST

If you’re going to pay big money for defensive linemen, eventually it has to come from somewhere.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars cut defensive tackle Sen’Derrick Marks.

After they closed a deal with Calais Campbell, they might not miss him that much, but he was once a guy they spent some money on.

They tried to trade him in recent days but it became clear they weren’t able to, hence him being shown the door.