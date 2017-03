Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 4:18 PM EST

A.J. Bouye stayed in the division, and got very rich.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans cornerback is going to Jacksonville for a five-year, $67.5 million contract.

The deal includes $26 million guaranteed.

He joins newcomer Calais Campbell, as they continue to put talented young defensive parts together. The 25-year-old Bouye had plenty of suitors, and was able to turn it into a quick deal.