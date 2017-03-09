 Skip to content

Jaguars sign Lerentee McCray, bring back Bryan Walters

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
The Jaguars made moves across of the free agency spectrum on Thursday.

They landed defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback A.J. Bouye with big deals, signed safety Barry Church a mid-sized contract and signed a couple of players to smaller deals.

Linebacker Lerentee McCray’s agents announced his one-year deal with the team on Thursday afternoon. McCray spent last season with the Bills where he played 163 snaps on defense while playing a leading role on special teams. McCray was a member of the Broncos for his first two NFL seasons.

The Jaguars also announced that they have re-signed wide receiver Bryan Walters. He had 24 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games last season while also returning 17 punts. He should compete for a role behind Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee again next season.

1 Response to “Jaguars sign Lerentee McCray, bring back Bryan Walters”
  1. bullogne says: Mar 9, 2017 7:14 PM

    Were the Jags not the free agency winners of 2016?

