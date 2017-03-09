Jay Cutler says goodbye to Bears fans, after eight years

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

Eight years ago — yes, eight years — Broncos coach Josh McDaniels traded quarterback Jay Cutler to the Bears. Now, after Cutler became the most accomplished passer in franchise history, the Bears have moved on.

“I would like to thank the city of Chicago and its passionate fans for a memorable eight years,” Cutler said in a statement posted on social media, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com. “I grew up in Indiana rooting for the Bears as a kid, so it was an honor to wear the Bears uniform and play quarterback at Soldier Field for my favorite childhood team.”

In the statement, Cutler thanked the McCaskey family, the three General Managers that served during his tenure, his teammates, and all Bears employees. Curiously, Cutler never mentioned specifically any of his three head coaches: Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, or John Fox.

“Our family will leave Chicago with great memories and relationships on and off the field,” Cutler said. “We look forward to the next chapter in our lives and wish the best to Bears fans everywhere.”

That next chapter will be determined, maybe sooner or maybe later.