Posted by Zac Jackson on March 9, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

The Jets and linebacker Josh Martin have reached a two-year deal to keep Martin with the team, per multiple reports.

Martin, 25, played in 15 games last season as a backup and special teams player. He had previously spent two seasons with the Chiefs and one with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Martin in 2015 off the Colts’ practice squad. He became one of their top special teams players last season.