Jets re-sign Ben Ijalana, release Khiry Robinson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 6:12 PM EST

The Jets didn’t make any big splashes to open free agency, but they have retained a possible starter at offensive tackle.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a two-year deal with Ben Ijalana. The deal is worth up to $11 million.

While it isn’t a splashy move, it is a pretty necessary one for the Jets. They released Ryan Clady and Breno Giacomini, so they need bodies at tackle and Ijalana made 13 starts on the left side after Clady was injured last season. 2016 fifth-round pick Brandon Shell is the leading option at right tackle, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see more names added to the mix in the coming weeks and months.

The Jets also announced that they have released running back Khiry Robinson. Robinson returned from fracturing his leg twice to play one game with the Jets in December, but fumbled on his first carry and then fractured his leg a third time.