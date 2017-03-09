Johnathan Cyprien expected to sign with Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 2:39 PM EST

Safety Johnathan Cyprien is set to leave the Jaguars in free agency, but it looks like he will be staying in the AFC South.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cyprien is set to sign with the Titans after the new league year starts at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

Cyprien’s departure from Jacksonville isn’t a big surprise as the team is expected to sign Barry Church and didn’t put up much of a fight when it came to keeping him off the open market. Cyprien was a starter in Jacksonville from the moment the team selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He had 96 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble for the Jags last season.

The Titans will bring 2016 third-round pick Kevin Byard back at safety, but the secondary as a whole is in flux after the team did a poor job defending the pass in 2016. They’ve been mentioned as bidders for some of the top cornerbacks on the market and they’ll almost certainly be making additions to that spot there even if they miss out on those targets.