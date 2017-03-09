Kevin Zeitler cashes in, headed to Cleveland in line overhaul

Whoever ends up playing for the Browns should at least be well protected.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, big-ticket Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler is headed to the Browns.
The contract is for five years and $60 million, and includes $31.5 million in guarantees.
They’ve already dropped a huge extension on guard Joel Bitonio and signed Packers center J.C. Tretter today. Coupled with left tackle Joe Thomas, it stands to be a comfortable pocket for whomever ends up in it.
While spending piles of money on guards can be dubious, the Browns have it, and appear serious about providing a stable foundation.
It also significantly weakens a division rival, as the Bengals have also lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth today.
Bengals line got much worse today
Finally, they are building the right way, from the ground up.
Build the O-line, then find a QB.
Congratulations!
Their advanced statistics department must figure good guard play must equal to doubling their win totals and that means another win to go to 2-14.
Like I said to the people last year who killed the Giants for spending like drunken sailors: If you have it spend it. The Giants went from bums to 11-5 with a top 5 defense.
bengals. ha.
Paving the way for a big investment in Jimmy G.
Money spends better than wins, right Kevin? On the bright side, Marvin Lewis wont make it through next year after we go 3-13
Never thought the Vikings should be doing what the Browns are doing. Wow
A lot of people may disagree, but the moves the Browns have made to this point actually make sense to me. Do you think the Cowboys offense would have been near as good as it was last year without a stellar O-line?
These moves won’t get them there – they’re only a few pieces to a much larger puzzle – but they’re moves in the right direction.
YEEEE-HAWWW!!!!!
It all starts in the trenches. Solid move solidifying the O-Line.
Now draft Myles Garrett to shore up the other side.
Y.E.S
A little much, but we got to shore up the front lines first.
12 per for a guard is a lot of money. Zeitler is good, but wow, that is a big number
As a Bengals fan – all I can say is ugh – It’s going to be a long year. Within 2 years of having one of the better O-lines in football – we have now lost 3/5 of our starting line, including the 2 best parts in Zeitler and Whitworth.