Kevin Zeitler cashes in, headed to Cleveland in line overhaul

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 2:56 PM EST

Whoever ends up playing for the Browns should at least be well protected.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, big-ticket Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler is headed to the Browns.

The contract is for five years and $60 million, and includes $31.5 million in guarantees.

They’ve already dropped a huge extension on guard Joel Bitonio and signed Packers center J.C. Tretter today. Coupled with left tackle Joe Thomas, it stands to be a comfortable pocket for whomever ends up in it.

While spending piles of money on guards can be dubious, the Browns have it, and appear serious about providing a stable foundation.

It also significantly weakens a division rival, as the Bengals have also lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth today.