Kevin Zeitler drawing interest from multiple teams

Kevin Zeitler, the top ranked offensive lineman in PFT’s Hot 100 list, already appears to have a robust market seeking his services.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are all interested in Zeitler.

In addition, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Saints are also interested in the soon-to-be former Cincinnati Begnals guard.

The Colts, Bengals and Jaguars all have plenty of cap space to pursue Zeitler. The Saints just have a pressing need at guard with Jahri Evans and Tim Lelito both set to be free agents. Zeitler has started 71 of 72 games he’s played in over five seasons in Cincinnati after being selected in the first round of the 2012 draft.