Lions add Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington

The Lions are dealing in bulk in linemen.
According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Lions have signed Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington to a two-year, $6 million deal.
Washington, a former sixth-round pick from Georgia, showed some pass-rush potential last year, although it was just two sacks.
He’ll have a chance at a bigger role in Detroit. The Lions have also added defensive tackle Akeem Spence so far, among other moves
He’s has done OK as a 6th-round pick. He has borderline freak measurables but hasn’t come close to turning his potential into production. I thought he might be on the verge of breaking out but when Fangio brought in his 3-4 the writing was on the wall as he is a prototype 4-3 DE. He has also had a hard time staying healthy the last couple of years in particular.
With improved health and a much better scheme fit in Detroit, he could still do OK I think.
I’m all for the lions getting better as green bay does nothing. Again.