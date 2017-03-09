Lions add Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:22 PM EST

The Lions are dealing in bulk in linemen.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Lions have signed Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Washington, a former sixth-round pick from Georgia, showed some pass-rush potential last year, although it was just two sacks.

He’ll have a chance at a bigger role in Detroit. The Lions have also added defensive tackle Akeem Spence so far, among other moves