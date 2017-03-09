 Skip to content

Lions add Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
The Lions are dealing in bulk in linemen.

According to Adam Caplan of ESPN, the Lions have signed Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington to a two-year, $6 million deal.

Washington, a former sixth-round pick from Georgia, showed some pass-rush potential last year, although it was just two sacks.

He’ll have a chance at a bigger role in Detroit. The Lions have also added defensive tackle Akeem Spence so far, among other moves

2 Responses to “Lions add Bears defensive end Cornelius Washington”
  1. bassplucker says: Mar 9, 2017 5:29 PM

    He’s has done OK as a 6th-round pick. He has borderline freak measurables but hasn’t come close to turning his potential into production. I thought he might be on the verge of breaking out but when Fangio brought in his 3-4 the writing was on the wall as he is a prototype 4-3 DE. He has also had a hard time staying healthy the last couple of years in particular.

    With improved health and a much better scheme fit in Detroit, he could still do OK I think.

  2. Frazier28/7 says: Mar 9, 2017 5:36 PM

    I’m all for the lions getting better as green bay does nothing. Again.

