Lions expected to release DeAndre Levy

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2017, 3:07 PM EST

The big stories on the first day of a new NFL year focus on additions that teams are making via free agency or trades, but there are also deletions from rosters around the league.

It appears the Lions will be making one of those deletions. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the Lions will release linebacker DeAndre Levy on Thursday.

The move comes about a week after Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said at a Scouting Combine press conference that “as of today” he felt like Levy would “be back next year.” The last few days obviously saw enough minds change in Detroit that Levy will be headed for the open market.

Cutting Levy now allows the Lions to avoid having $1.75 million of his salary become guaranteed this weekend. Birkett adds that he’ll be designated as a post-June 1 cut, which allows the Lions to save more money under the cap without being able to use it until after that date.