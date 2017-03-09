Logan Ryan heads to Titans

With the top two cornerbacks in free agency off the market, corner number three can do a deal. And he is.
Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan has agreed to terms with the Titans, according to his agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod. No details have been disclosed.
Ryan’s path to the Patriots expired when they signed Stephon Gilmore. With Gilmore and A.J. Bouye under contract, Ryan was the next best corner on the market.
Thanks for everything Logan!!! It was great having you in Foxborough!
Hope you and former Belichick protege johnny Robinson do good things in TN!
Best of luck in Tennessee, Logan! Thanks for all the quality, professional play that helped the Patriots to their last two Super Bowl victories!
Hope he does well. He was a Patriots contributor. Now deserves the greener pastures a SB ring owner deserves.
I’ll never forget that crotch grab as you fell into the end zone against the Jets.
Logan is tired of working that extra month for half pay and I don’t blame him. Now his season will be over by Christmas every year. I think that’s an underrated part of playing for a team that goes deep in the playoffs every year. Once you have a couple rings why not go get paid by a team that never has any shot at the playoffs and get an extra month off every year?
I see Tennessee and Jacksonville improving by adding talent. I see Houston improving by dumping a liability. I see the pillow-soft Colts responding by signing special teamer Barkevious Mingo. I think 8-8 might be their high water mark.
An excellent player. He covered extremely well, tackled as well as or better than any corner, especially in the run game.
He is a smart, talented player that will most assuredly be missed in New England. He deserves all the money he’s getting. Tennessee will not be disappointed.
I have my doubts about him as the top corner on a team, but Titans are building a playoff contender and he should be fine under Dick LeBeau. John Robinson has been an excellent GM for them.
great signing!!!!