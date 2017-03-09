Logan Ryan heads to Titans

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 11:42 PM EST

With the top two cornerbacks in free agency off the market, corner number three can do a deal. And he is.

Former Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan has agreed to terms with the Titans, according to his agents, Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod. No details have been disclosed.

Ryan’s path to the Patriots expired when they signed Stephon Gilmore. With Gilmore and A.J. Bouye under contract, Ryan was the next best corner on the market.