Malcolm Butler’s agent: No contract talks with Pats this year

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s name came up as part of a potential trade on Thursday as New England is reportedly considering a deal that would send Butler to the Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
That report came after the Patriots agreed to terms with former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore on a deal that will pay him an average of $13 million a year. The two things taken together suggest the Patriots are moving away from a long-term commitment to Butler, who is tendered at the first-round level as a restricted free agent this year.
If there has been a change of heart, Butler’s agent Derek Simpson said that it isn’t because of any recent contract talks.
“The Patriots haven’t approached Malcolm about his contract since last year, and anything that says he keeps asking for the moon is completely false,” Simpson said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
The “asking for the moon” mention may be in reference to former Patriots employee and Bill Belichick friend Mike Lombardi, wro wrote in a piece for The Ringer that Butler is “is looking for the moon and then some” in a long-term deal with the Patriots. There are plenty of moving parts to work out in a trade, but the chances of Butler talking to a different team about a contract certainly seems likelier today than it did before the start of free agency.
I would be disappointed to see him go.
I’d love for Butler to be a long-term Pat. Something happened, what I’m not sure. But it never pays to PO BB.
Gilmore’s signing is one heck of a shot across #21’s bow. Mess with the hoodie at your own peril.
Having said that, Butler w a s the perfect Pat, doing his job. $40 mill guaranteed for Stephon is a check of a message.
I would, too. However, I would really like to watch Cook’s stretch the field. Imagine those seem routes Brady loves to throw to Gronk and the quick slants to Edelman et. al.
I dont know who to believe. I guess Ill just wait and watch.
I wonder why Derek Simpson hasn’t been hired to rep any other NFL players other than Malcolm Butler…. maybe because he spurned a reasonable offer? I love having Malcolm in New England, but if we know anything about Belichick, it’s that he treats this like a business (which it is) and he will always be the one to establish leverage.
I appreciate your contributions, Malcolm, and now I’ll look forward to watching Brandin Cooks light up the AFC East. And Malcolm…a little hint for your next city… ultimately, fans cheer for the laundry.
I would be disappointed to see him go.
I’m getting over it pretty quick if they get Cook.