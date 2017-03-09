Official ending still in limbo, Tony Romo bids farewell to Cowboys fans

Tony Romo apparently thought he’d been told he would released. Apparently, the message simply was that he won’t be on the team in 2017.
As the Cowboys wait for a trade offer that may never come, Romo has posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for the support and saying “we have a lot to think about here going forward.”
He spoke with Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ playing in the background.
The teams they are a changing for Romo, presumably. The question becomes whether the Broncos, Texans, or anyone else would give the Cowboys anything for Romo. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans would be interested, but only if Romo is released.
That could be a bluff by the team. Indeed, if they’ll give up a second-round pick to get rid of Brock Osweiler, what would they surrender to get Romo?
The Broncos presumably won’t offer anything for Romo, which means that the Cowboys will have to decide how long to wait. Once the offseason program opens, Romo can show up at the facility for workouts. And if he gets injured on the premises and can’t play this year, the Cowboys will owe him his full $14 million salary for 2017.
Pretty simple trade sales pitch for Dallas to Houston: “Let me get this straight – you got rid of Osweiler and freed up cap space without there being a clear FA QB target out there worth adding, and you think you’re going to fool us into handing Romo to you for next to nothing? Sorry, we know your gameplan. Also, keep pushing and we’ll just release him, and you can enjoy seeing him in Denver next year”.
Houston is going to make it happen. I’m so excited they’re going to get something for Romo instead of just letting him walk.
Go to Houston, they are ripe for another fleecing today.
Jerruh still thinks that he can get $8,000 for a 1987 Ford Tempo.
Just release him already and let him go where he wants. Not a Romo fan, but he’s a gamer. I wish he was on my team in his prime.
If he goes to Houston, he’s got a division title on a silver platter (Jax- improving, Tenn – improving, Indy – participation banner marshmallow factory). One last shot at the Superbowl maybe ???
I get the feeling Romo will go to Houston for the 4th rounder Houston picked up from Cleveland.
Hurry up Tony, go to the practice facility and break something!
Just let him go. He endure enough already. Good luck Tony!
Screwy way to deal with Romo.
I think they’re doing him dirty not letting him get in on FA negotiations early. If they could have traded him they should have done so by now. I’m not much of a fan of Tony Oh’No, but I don’t like seeing him done like this.
“we have a lot to think about here going forward.”
As opposed to what? Having a lot to think about going backwards? The phrase “going forward” is one of the most obnoxious and redundant phrases known to man. Unless he has secretly mastered time travel and has the ability to travel back in time he will always be going forward.
I guess we do live in a society where highly educated people such as lawyers use hashtags for absolutely no reason and Donald Trump is our president so maybe nothing should surprise me anymore.
Going forward I wish the idiocy of our society would end but there’s no hope of that happening it’s just getting worse and worse
Damn Jerry. Move on. It’s over. What are you going to do? Milk a 7th round pick out of somebody. Just let the man go already
Dallas trying SO hard to drum up a partner for a trade, but they aren’t able to fool anyone… just let him walk, because the few places that he might go aren’t going to get into a biding war over it yet. I think the Texans are may consider offering a second (because they kept this years in the Cle trade) IF they get antsy.. but they don’t seem to be yet.
It be funny if Dam went sideways like Kapernick
Tony Romo is a chocking dog who is now an old choking injury prone dog. the drama around him and the cowduds will hopefully stop soon. He can then go to another team get injured like usual. BOOK IT.
Don’t break something at the practice facility–steal a bunch of stuff. Rock tape, knee braces, hot/cold tub, meds, etc. That stuff is worth a fortune.
I don’t feel bad for Jerry trying to get something out of this since the 2 teams vying for his services are legit teams.
Remember when the Cowboys were going to be all classy and release him? Well the Cowboys don’t do classy people … cause they’re Merica’s team … yeah.
The Cowboys can’t keep him. So they have no leverage. Eventually they have to cut him for cap reasons. So the Texans just sent him a message when the traded Osweiler – we have a big bag of money with your name on it. Romo will be glad to sit and wait…