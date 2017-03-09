Official ending still in limbo, Tony Romo bids farewell to Cowboys fans

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 5:14 PM EST

Tony Romo apparently thought he’d been told he would released. Apparently, the message simply was that he won’t be on the team in 2017.

As the Cowboys wait for a trade offer that may never come, Romo has posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for the support and saying “we have a lot to think about here going forward.”

He spoke with Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changin’ playing in the background.

The teams they are a changing for Romo, presumably. The question becomes whether the Broncos, Texans, or anyone else would give the Cowboys anything for Romo. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans would be interested, but only if Romo is released.

That could be a bluff by the team. Indeed, if they’ll give up a second-round pick to get rid of Brock Osweiler, what would they surrender to get Romo?

The Broncos presumably won’t offer anything for Romo, which means that the Cowboys will have to decide how long to wait. Once the offseason program opens, Romo can show up at the facility for workouts. And if he gets injured on the premises and can’t play this year, the Cowboys will owe him his full $14 million salary for 2017.