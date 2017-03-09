One-year, $1.51 million contract for Chance Warmack

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2017, 8:58 PM EST

Four years ago, Alabama guard Chance Warmack entered the NFL via the top 10 of the draft, playing for a Titans team with a pair of Hall of Fame offensive linemen on the coaching staff.

Now, the Titans have moved on, and Warmack will try to position himself for a bigger payday with a one-year contract in Philadelphia.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Warmack will receive a $500,00 signing bonus, a base salary of $760,000, and up to $250,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Warmack can earn up to $1.25 million in playing-time incentives; the specific triggers aren’t yet known.