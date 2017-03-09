Packers re-sign offensive lineman Don Barclay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

The Packers are about to lose a second starting offensive lineman, but they kept a backup.

Via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have re-signed center-guard Don Barclay to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

With J.C. Tretter going to Cleveland and T.J. Lang making visits to Seattle and Detroit, the Packers needed to keep Barclay around.

He will likely back up Corey Linsley in the middle. Barclay has started 24 games in four seasons, including 14 in 2013.