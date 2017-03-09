 Skip to content

Packers re-sign offensive lineman Don Barclay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 8:25 PM EST
Getty Images

The Packers are about to lose a second starting offensive lineman, but they kept a backup.

Via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers have re-signed center-guard Don Barclay to a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

With J.C. Tretter going to Cleveland and T.J. Lang making visits to Seattle and Detroit, the Packers needed to keep Barclay around.

He will likely back up Corey Linsley in the middle. Barclay has started 24 games in four seasons, including 14 in 2013.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Home, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Packers re-sign offensive lineman Don Barclay”
  1. bearssuck says: Mar 9, 2017 8:28 PM

    Yey SB here we come. Lol!

  2. cribbage12 says: Mar 9, 2017 8:33 PM

    Welcome back Don! It takes balls to sign a contract like this over the $23M, 5-year deal Spielman offered you as the starting LT.

    Good man.

  3. Carl Gerbschmidt says: Mar 9, 2017 9:03 PM

    Good teams sign their own players.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!