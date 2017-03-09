Panthers land their left tackle, close to deal with Matt Kalil

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 9, 2017, 5:37 AM EST

The Panthers have apparently checked the biggest item off their offfseason to-do list.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers are expected to sign Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil, barring any snags in the final talks.

And since nothing can be official until 4 p.m., there’s always time for a snag, I suppose, since the Vikings wanted to retain him.

But he was the Panthers top priority in the tackle market, someone they identified weeks ago as part of what is expected to be an aggressive start to free agency, as they hope to add a slot corner and possibly a starting-level safety (they were involved in the Barry Church talks), and possibly more defensive line help.

The Panthers hope landing Kalil gives them the stability they lacked at left tackle last year after Michael Oher missed the final 13 games with a concussion. Oher is under contract but still hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol, but he can and has played right tackle in the past if he is cleared to play.

It also reunites Kalil with his big brother, Panthers Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil.