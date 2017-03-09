Patriots keeping safety Duron Harmon as part of busy day

As the Patriots reshape their secondary in a hurry, they’re keeping one valuable member.
Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, they’re keeping safety Duron Harmon.
The former third-rounder is their third safety (behind Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung) in certain packages, and plays over half their snaps.
He has nine interceptions in four seasons.
Coupled with a deal for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Logan Ryan’s free agency and a possible deal involving Malcolm Butler, it’s a busy day for their defense.